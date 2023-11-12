Uganda Medical Association welcomes Dr. Herbert Luswata as new president

The new president of the Uganda Medical Association, Dr. Herbert Luswata, has pledged to improve the working conditions of all health workers in the country. Dr. Luswata, taking charge of the country’s largest medical association, expresses concern about the perennial challenges facing the profession, including low remuneration and the lack of employment opportunities, which need to be addressed once and for all. Luswata was elected in a poll that also brought a leadership wrangle that engulfed the association this year when some of the members opted to dismiss President Dr. Samuel Oledo.