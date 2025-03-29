Uganda launches migration workers support center to aid migrants

The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, has established a Migration Workers Support Center to address the information and educational needs of migrant workers. Located at the Ministry’s head office in Kampala, the Center will serve as a one-stop information hub for labor migration, offering pre-employment and pre-departure orientation on areas such as migrant rights, access to legal assistance, and guidance on documentation. While launching the center today, Esther Anyakun reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all migrants by implementing a holistic approach to managing labor migration in Uganda.