Uganda launches 2025 National Conference on health and human rights

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development, has launched the Uganda National Conference on Health, Human Rights, and Development. Building on the momentum of the conference held two years ago, the 2025 edition will provide a national platform to reflect on progress and emerging trends in the realization of the Right to Health in Uganda. The conference will take place next month in the central business district of Kampala.