Rural entrepreneurs in Nebbi shine with support from Emyooga program

In Nebbi Municipality, where honey flows like liquid gold and grapes transform into premium wine, two entrepreneurs are proving that rural Uganda can compete on the global stage. With support from the Emyooga program, their success stories are resonating far and wide. From honey production to winemaking, the program is showing that with the right financial backing, small-scale farmers can build thriving businesses that shine both locally and internationally. Tonight, we take you to West Nile, where these remarkable entrepreneurs are rewriting the narrative of rural business success.