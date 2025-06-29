Uganda Human Rights Commission urges police to uphold professionalism ahead of 2026 elections

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has advised the Uganda Police Force to uphold professionalism in the lead-up to the 2026 General Elections, urging them to avoid taking sides as they carry out their duties. This call came during an engagement between the Commission and police officers, following reports of brutality during crowd control operations — actions the Commission describes as serious violations of human rights. In response, the police pledged to treat the training as a timely reminder of their constitutional mandate and as a guiding tool for their operations moving forward.