Women urged to seek regular check-ups for early detection of endometriosis

Women are being urged to undergo regular medical check-ups to detect early signs of endometriosis — a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing severe pain during menstrual cycles. Health workers warn that if not diagnosed and managed early, endometriosis can impact a woman’s reproductive health. The call was made during a charity run organized by the Endometriosis Foundation Uganda in partnership with various health organizations, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment.