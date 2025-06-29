Community-based facilitators narrow extension services gap for farmers in Kamuli

With Uganda’s extension worker-to-farmer ratio previously as high as 1 to 250,000, farmers in Kamuli District are beginning to see meaningful change — thanks to the support of community-based facilitators. These facilitators, trained to build farmers’ capacity and promote best agricultural practices, have significantly improved service delivery, reducing the ratio to approximately 1 facilitator for every 700 to 800 farmers. Consolata Acayo, principal information scientist at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, says she hopes this model can be scaled up nationwide to transform more lives.