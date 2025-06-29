Over 1,000 receive free treatment at medical camp in Kikuube District

More than 1,000 community members gathered at Buhuka Landing Site in Kyangwali Sub-county, Kikuube District, to receive treatment for malaria and typhoid, among other conditions. Many of those treated were also diagnosed and cared for for diseases including hepatitis B, hypertension, syphilis, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS. The medical outreach was organized by CNOOC Uganda Limited in collaboration with the Chinese medical team, as part of a health camp held in the Kingfisher Oilfield area.