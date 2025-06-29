Insurance Regulatory Authority introduces Takaful to deepen sector penetration
As Uganda pushes to deepen insurance penetration, the Insurance Regulatory Authority has introduced industry leaders to Takaful — an Islamic insurance model based on mutual support and ethical finance.
The Authority revealed that at least one company is close to meeting the licensing requirements to offer this Shariah-compliant product, with discussions ongoing to bring experienced operators on board.
Ronah Nahabwe reports.