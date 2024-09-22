Uganda faces Refugee crisis as funding declines

The government has warned that the fate of hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda is at stake if funding for their welfare continues to decline. The country hosts about 1.7 million refugees, the highest number in Africa, but it is becoming extremely difficult to sustain this population because refugee donors are pulling out, and the remaining ones have largely reduced their donations. NTV’s Daniel Kibet reports that this is happening at a time when refugees, especially from war-torn Sudan, continue to flock to Uganda. There are about forty-one thousand registered Sudanese refugees in the Kiryandongo settlement alone, but most of them are finding it extremely difficult to survive.