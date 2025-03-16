Uganda explores solutions to funding gaps in renewable energy sector

The ongoing discussions on financing in Uganda's renewable energy sector have highlighted the country's commitment to increasing clean energy investment. In 2022, 28% of Ugandans had access to grid energy, while another 28% utilized off-grid solar solutions, indicating significant potential for solar technology to enhance agricultural productivity. A recent dialogue assessed the status of the Productive Use of Energy (PUSE) in Uganda, revealing critical funding gaps despite high demand as key factors hindering the adoption of renewable energy, specifically solar technologies. To address these challenges, Ministry of Energy officials, financial institutions, and the agricultural sector collaborated to explore policy improvements and enhance financial products.