Uganda, Eswatini strengthen parliamentary ties through exchange program

The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Annet Anita Among, hosted the Deputy Speaker of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Madala Mhlanga. Mhlanga told the Speaker that, as Eswatini is part of the Commonwealth, there is a need for more exchange programs between Uganda's Parliament and Eswatini’s National Assembly. Speaker Anita Among emphasized that effective leadership requires accountability to the people who elect these legislators.