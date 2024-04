Uganda authorities condemn surge in smuggling along Rwanda borders

The Uganda Revenue Authority and security agencies have decried increased smuggling activities along the Uganda-Rwanda land border, stating that this illegal activity deprives their traders of operating in a fair and competitive environment. The illegal activities operate along the Kabale Katuna-Gatuna borders, the Kisoro Kyanika border, which borders Uganda with Rwanda, and the Bunagana border, which borders Uganda with the DRC.