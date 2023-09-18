Uganda and Rwanda to expand border posts for trade growth

The governments of Uganda and Rwanda have resolved to open up more border posts to enable increased movement of people and goods between the two countries but also facilitate the growth of cross-border trade. In a communique read by Uganda’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the two countries would continue to monitor their border posts to combat and prevent illegal immigration and transnational crimes. Uganda and Rwanda have three border posts of Katuna in Kabale, Kyanika in Kisoro and Mirama Hills in Ntungamo. However, more are to open soon, including one at Kizinga also in Ntungamo.