Uganda allocates funds for Kiswahili education

The government has allocated 3.2 billion shillings to teach Ugandans in the Kiswahili language. The Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, who is also the first Deputy Prime Minister, informed the East Africa Legislative Assembly sitting in Nairobi that her ministry has embarked on a program to teach Kiswahili as a means of fostering the integration of the East African Community.