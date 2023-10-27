Uganda Airlines Rome crash: A survivor who lost her son recounts her story

Nineteen people survived the Uganda Airlines Flight QU 775 crash that happened on October 17, 1988 at Roma-Fiumicino Airport in Rome-Italy. Justine Rutabyama has always been willing to testify that it was only by the grace of God that she survived the crash, although the baby she was traveling with was burnt to death. Rutabyama lost a number of close friends who were also passengers on the flight. She was also friends with the cabin crew, who were her husband’s work colleagues. She told GILLIAN NANTUME her story.