UEDCL to replace old transformers and stabilize supply

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has reassured the general public that they are working around the clock to curb the current power cuts, which they say are due to failed transformers and other components used in power distribution. Speaking to NTV, Paul Mwesigwa, the Managing Director of UEDCL, said that more than 100 transformers are being installed at different substations to replace the old ones left behind by the former utility company, Umeme. Sudhir Byaruhanga has the story.