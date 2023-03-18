Turkey earth quake victim set to be buried

The body of Florence Babirye, who was one of the victims, when an earthquake hit Turkey, last month is due to be buried in her ancestral home of Lwengo, this afternoon. This comes a day after her body was returned from Turkey, over a month after she died. The 31-year-old Babirye was a resident of Kibanyi village, Ndagwe Sub County in Lwengo district. According to her father, Leonard Ndugga, her daughter was the family's breadwinner and they are now stranded as to what to do. The relatives are appealing to the government to come to their rescue.