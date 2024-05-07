Traders threaten lockdown after meeting with President Museveni

Continuing with matters in Kololo, the leaders of traders' associations have threatened to lock down their businesses again, displeased with the outcome of the Kololo meeting with President Museveni. They argue that President Museveni did not address any of their concerns about taxes at the much-anticipated meeting. However, the Uganda Revenue Authority spokesperson, Ibrahim Bbosa, urged the traders to have a sit-down with URA for clarification on the functionality of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing solution, EFRIS. Our correspondent, Jackson Onyango, caught up with both Bbosa and the president of the Federation of Traders’ Associations, John Kabanda, shortly after the president's address.