Tracing Kakwenza Rukirabashaija's pain during military detention

Although the state and the president have in the past condemned the use of torture to get information from suspects, some elements in the security agencies, continue to torture suspects in their various confines. One of the victims is novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashija, who was allegedly tortured during his detention following his arrest from his home in December. When pressure from the international community mounted, Kakwenza was released. Kakwenza spoke to NTV about his ordeal. We warn you that some of the images in this interview may be deemed disturbing.