Tortured maid who got help after NTV story graduates

NTV recently aired a harrowing story of a 16-year-old girl, Agnes Nakintu, who was tortured by her boss in Kira two years ago. However, after watching the story, a good Samaritan was moved by her ordeal and sought to turn it into a positive story. Agnes Nakintu graduated last month in salon and beauty vocational training and is looking toward a brighter future, as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.