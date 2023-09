Thousands gather for King Oyo's movie premiere

Thousands of people gathered at Buhinga Stadium on Thursday to witness the premiere of the first-ever movie by Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, trekking 160,000 feet to Margarita, the peak of Mount Rwenzori. The event, attended by Kingdom subjects and foreign guests from America, commenced with prayers to thank God for enabling King Oyo's trek to this tourism site.