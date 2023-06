The body of fallen Artiste Paul Kato Lubwama lies in state at National Theatre

The body of former Lubaga South MP Paul Kato Lubwama has been brought to the National Theatre in Kampala, where artistes, family and friends will gather to pay their last respects. The former legislator succumbed to complications related to heart failure, last Wednesday. He is due to be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Nkozi. Here is an update of what is going on at the National Theatre.