Thanksgiving prayer breakfast underway at Kololo grounds

The 13th annual Tarehe Sita Thanksgiving prayer breakfast is underway at Kololo Ceremonial grounds. President Museveni's daughter, Pastor Patience Rwabwogo who has authored book titled Jesus' Africa is the guest speaker. The founder of People's Progressive Party Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, former prime minister Kintu Musoke and the former Inspector General of Police, General Kale Kayihura are some of the people in attendance.