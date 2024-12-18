Syrian envoy says they are ready to die for democracy

The expectations of some Syrians from the new government remain high and they hope the new regime that ended the 54-year-old Assad rule will find quick and lasting solutions to the several challenges presented a country that has been at war for over ten years. Speaking to NTV Tamouth Moustafa the Syrian Consul to Uganda, Syria still has a bone to pick with the Israeli government. Sudhir Byaruhanga now brings us part three of the interview with Moustafa who has been in Uganda for 14 years.