Syrian Consul discusses exile and peace efforts

It remains an uphill task to maintain peace inside Syria after the fall of the 55-year-old Assad regime. Speaking to NTV, Dr. Tamouth Moustafa, the Syrian consul to Uganda, said the current leadership pardoned all prisoners except those who were imprisoned on murder charges. Dr. Moustafa further explained that over 10 million Syrians have been living in exile, and Turkey, which has been hosting about 4 million Syrians, wants them to go back home to reduce pressure. Sudhir Byaruhanga now brings us part two of the discussion with Dr. Moustafa.