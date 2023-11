Suspected tourist killer appears in court, remanded

Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has further remanded to Luzira prison an ADF suspected commander Kyoto Abdul-Rashid alias Njovu who is battling terrorism and murder charges of two tourists and their Ugandan guide in the Queen Elizabeth National Park. This is after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions informed the presiding chief magistrate Elias Kakooza that police inquiries into the case are not yet concluded.