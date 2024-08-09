Suspect in Asian man’s robbery charged and remanded

Buganda Road Court has remanded a 24-year-old man suspected of being part of a gang that recently attacked and robbed an Indian national in Kampala. Mubaraka Sharayimu, also known as Musilamu Mudandiri, a resident of Nsooba Zone in Kalerwe, was caught on CCTV attacking Roshi Kenshav and stealing his laptop, UGX150,000, a phone charger, and keys, all valued at UGX2.5 million. The prosecution contends that Mubaraka used a panga to commit the robbery on July 15, 2024. He was not allowed to plead to the capital offense of aggravated robbery, which can only be tried in the High Court. Consequently, Grade One Magistrate Jalia Basajjabalaba has remanded him to Luzira Prison until August 21 while the police hunt for his accomplices.