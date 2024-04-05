Study: Recycled cooking oil poses health risk

A study has found that a lot of recycled cooking oil used by street food sellers does not meet quality standards and poses a potential health hazard for those who consume it. The study, carried out by researchers of Makerere University’s Department of Food Technology and Nutrition, recommends that although discouraging street food sellers from recycling cooking oil has heavy financial implications, public education and awareness campaigns are necessary to protect consumer health. Gillian Nantume with this story.