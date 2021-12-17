STUDIO INTERVIEW: Discussing the progress of COVID-19 prevention initiatives

As the government works out how to lift the remaining restriction and open up the economy, the need to raise awareness about Covid-19 prevention has not diminished. Different campaigns to promote vaccination and remind Ugandans to stick to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures are still important. With this in mind, the Office of the President has organised several events to help Ugandans remain vigilant against Covid-19 including a ten-kilometre run slated for this weekend. To tell more about this, we hosted Mary Karooro Okurut, the head of the presidential response team on Covid-19 and Dominic Etuchet, the President of the Uganda Athletics Federation.