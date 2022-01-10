STUDENT LOANS: Gov’t notes an upsurge in eligible applicants

The body mandated to provide loans for higher education has appealed for an increment in budgetary allocation from the government to match an upsurge in the number of eligible applicants. The released first cohort of the academic year 2021/22 will have 920 beneficiaries awarded the loan out of the 4700 who applied. The number of female qualifying applicants for the loan scheme in its eighth year increased to 49 per cent for the first much as there were no applicants from Kaabong and Buvuma districts.