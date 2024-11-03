Strengthening universal health coverage in Uganda | HEALTH FOCUS

The universal health coverage agenda, as framed under Sustainable Development Goal 3, seeks to keep healthcare services affordable while expanding coverage to reach those most in need. It was also hoped to increase the quality and diversity of interventions to promote well-being and healthy lifestyles. In countries such as Uganda, these goals have helped focus the reorganization of healthcare service delivery systems on meeting the health needs of the population and creating sustainable financing mechanisms. The government, to accelerate improvement in equity, access, and efficiency, has found it critical to work with partners, as Walter Mwesigye reports.