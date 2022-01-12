STORING VACCINES: Health Minister dispatches cold chain equipment

Ministry of Health has dispatched cold chain equipment worth 8.3 million US dollars, which is approximately 29.2 billion shillings to various health facilities across the country. This acquisition will boost the country’s cold chain capacity to handle vaccines and boost vaccination according to the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng. The equipment was acquired through GAVI funds and purchased by UNICEF for Uganda. The dispatch took place at the Kololo ceremonial grounds today.