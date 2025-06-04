STATE OF THE NATION: What should the President’s address cover?

President Museveni is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address tomorrow, outlining the country’s economic, political, and social status, as well as giving a forecast for the upcoming financial year. With his current term set to end in May 2026, the address is expected to highlight key government priorities, ongoing challenges, and what lies ahead for the country. Among the critical issues Ugandans are hoping the President will address are the rising cost of living, corruption, youth unemployment, and preparations for the 2026 general elections. Joram Paul Ssonko has more in this report.