Stanchart starts move to support persons with disability

A report on the Economic Empowerment of Youth with Disabilities in Uganda by Sight Savers shows that people with disabilities in Uganda are among the poorest for reasons including social exclusion, isolation, neglect, and lack of access to services such as education and employment. To mitigate this, financial institutions such as banks have stepped in. Standard Chartered Bank has donated shs50 million to the National Union for Persons with Disabilities to support entrepreneurs with disabilities in Kalangala District, according to Charles Katongole, Head of Corporates – Corporate & Investment Banking at the bank.