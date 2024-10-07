Speaker Among urges African leaders to uphold family values

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has rallied African leaders to fight for the foundation of the family, which she says is the basis of societal values that are under attack through domestic violence and homosexuality, among others. The Speaker praised the 11th Parliament for enacting laws intended to promote family values, including the Succession Act and the Anti-Homosexuality Act, among others. The revelations came to light during the 9th Women’s Forum organized by Parliament, as one of the events leading up to the National Independence Day celebrations on the 9th of October, as Juma Kirya reports…