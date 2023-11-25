South Sudan blames illicit alcohol sales in Uganda

Officials of the South Sudan government have urged their Ugandan counterparts to prohibit the sale and exportation of the highly potent waragi "gur" to South Sudan. In a closed-door security meeting held at Ikwoto County Headquarters on Friday, Timon Loboi Lolori, the Commissioner of Ikwoto County, noted that thousands of South Sudanese have died due to the consumption of this alcohol. He further mentioned that the consumption of this brew has led to crimes such as murder, road ambushes, as well as acts of cattle rustling. Officials from the Ugandan side acknowledged this challenge and promised to implement measures to address it promptly.