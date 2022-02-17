SAGE MONEY: Government calls on elderly to register

Government has called upon senior citizens above the age of 80 to turn up for the ongoing national registration exercise which started on Monday this week. The minister of state for the elderly, Dominick Mafabi Gidudu, says this activity is aimed at recording the personal information of senior citizens who do not have National Identity cards. The exercise will also seek for citizens whose Identity Cards have anomalies in particulars such that they can be issued with new Identity cards.