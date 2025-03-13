s

To cope with the growing population’s water and sanitation needs, the Government of Uganda, through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation has collaborated with the French Development Agency to enhance the provision of clean and safe water in the Greater Kampala metropolitan area. Officials from the French Development Agency and the Finance Ministry signed the new 45 million euros loan agreement. It will fund the rehabilitation and extension of the water distribution network in the North of Kampala. This project is aimed at benefiting an additional population of 1 million.