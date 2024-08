Rwenzururu king offers support to Kiteezi survivor

In a related development, Omusinga wa Rwenzururu, Charles Wesley Mumbere has come to the aid of 13-year-old Gilbert Mumbere, who survived Saturday’s collapse of the garbage site at Kiteezi in Wakiso district. Mumbere, who had come to the city to work as a house help, was left homeless after the home where he lived was buried.