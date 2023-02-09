Role of religion in Ebola response

Belief is one of the challenges affecting proper health-seeking behaviour in Uganda. It is one of the problems the ministry of health has had to address in the fight against Ebola. For more than a month before the outbreak was announced in September last year, many affected people and families believed that some kind of witchcraft was responsible for the demise of their loved ones. The health ministry, in working with partners, found this very key in the ebola response plan but even long after the declaration a section of the public are still dissatisfied! Walter Mwesigye explains why in today’s series of the Post Ebola Mubende.