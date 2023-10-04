Rev. Canon Paul Hannington Suubi elected as East Busoga Diocese's first bishop

The longest serving Chaplain of Busoga College Mwiri Reverend Canon Paul Hannington Suubi has been elected the first Bishop of East Busoga. Suubi was elected by the House of Bishops today at the provincial secretariat at Namirembe. Suubi is the current Assistant Vicar of Saint Andrew’s Church in Jinja, a position he rose to following years of service which commenced when he was ordained as a Deacon in 1993 and later a priest in 1997. Suubi’s consecration is scheduled to take place on the 19th of November this year.