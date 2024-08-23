Report reveals how banks, real estate dealers cheat buyers

Ugandans are paying abnormal amounts of money, in hundreds of millions, to own substandard condominium apartments, the Inspectorate of Government has established. An investigation undertaken by the IGG has revealed that some banks in the country are conniving with property developers and real estate agents to sell products to Ugandans that are not worth the amounts charged. Most of the investors involved in this business are not registered with the government and have no operational licenses.