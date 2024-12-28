Religious leaders ask President Museveni to lead corruption fight

Religious leaders have appealed to President Museveni to take a more proactive approach to fighting corruption, particularly at the top. This comes as many of those involved in corrupt practices regularly pray and seek blessings from them. They argue that the apparent lack of political will to tackle the vice has hindered Uganda's development, as money meant for service delivery is stolen. Religious leaders across the country are also preparing for end-of-year prayers.