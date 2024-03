Regulations for climate change act ready by April 2024, Says Commissioner Margaret Athieno

The first set of regulations to operationalize the Climate Change Act of 2021 will be ready by the end of April 2024. Margaret Athieno Mwebesa, the Commissioner for Climate Change at the Ministry of Water and Environment, stated that these regulations would assist the country in addressing factors that have contributed to climate change effects, such as floods and landslides.