Regional truckers upset at shortage of parking spaces

Truck drivers to Ntoroko are demanding for a formal truck parking yard, instead of the open areas they use, which leave them vulnerable to thieves. It all comes days after Ntoroko port authorities stopped drivers from parking by the roadside and along the Semuliki game reserve, which they say puts their life and goods in danger without sanitation facilities and food. According to Friday Mali the chairperson truck drivers Ntoroko port said that, drivers parking their trucks in the game reserve it puts their life and goods at risk. For their part, local authorities are yet to formally respond to the call.