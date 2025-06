Engabi Ensamba retains Bika bya Buganda title in shootout win

In local soccer, the Engabi Ensamba Clan defeated the Ndiga Clan 6-5 on penalties after both teams finished 2-2 in full time, to win this year’s Buganda Clans Football Tournament. The win means Engabi Ensamba retains the tournament trophy for the second consecutive year. Reagan Mande of the Ndiga Clan won the MVP accolade. The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, was present to hand over the trophy to the winners.