Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Trump says Musk relationship over
  • 2 National Bugiri Muslims endorse MP Basalirwa for 2026 re-election
  • 3 National 15 YY bus drivers retake refresher training as 16 buses return to the road
  • 4 National EPS traffic system goes live, motorists cautioned to obey rules
  • 5 National Farmers turn to AI-powered Apps to improve yields, tackle climate challenges