Experts warn academic pressure is harming students' mental health

Mental health professionals have expressed concern over the intense academic pressure placed on students, warning that nonstop studying is affecting children’s mental well-being and even causing illness. Some learners and teachers are urging the Ministry of Education to introduce reforms, including scrapping early morning preparation classes, weekend classes, and drastically reducing the number of hours learners spend in class, especially in the afternoons. Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital has warned that poorly planned school programs that deny children adequate rest, sleep, or playtime are damaging to their developing brains and contribute to rising cases of mental illness.