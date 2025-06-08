Ugandans tipped on backing the export of IT services

Dutch Ambassador Frederieke Quispel has urged businesses and IT start ups in Uganda to ready themselves for partnerships as development finance slowly fades out. The Ambassador was speaking at the opening of the Alliance of Trade Information Systems - the umbrella body that brings together companies that export IT services. At the same event, start-ups were advised to utilise the regional market as they scale up. Uganda firms so far export IT services to the East and Central Region and have of late broken ground in Europe and Asia.