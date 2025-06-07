Education struggles in Kaabong as parents prioritize farm work over schooling

Education is said to be the key to success—or so we have been told. However, in Ik County, few parents are interested in educating their children, reasoning that the children are more needed in the fields rearing cattle and in the gardens digging than in the classroom. Additionally, logistical hurdles are hindering education in the county, with some government-aided schools located as far as 45 kilometres from communities. As a result, the majority of adults have never gone beyond Primary Four.